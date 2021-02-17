A WIDOW has paid tribute to her popular husband who died suddenly last month.

Ed Bainbridge, well-known in Usk for being a cub scout leader at the First Usk Cub Scout Group, died aged 72 on Friday, January 15, after suffering an aneurysm.

He is survived by his wife Deb, four children, and eight grandchildren.

Deb and Ed Bainbridge on their wedding day. Picture: Deb Bainbridge

Mrs Bainbridge said, while losing her husband so suddenly was heart-breaking, she had been overwhelmed by the kind messages she has received in the last month.

“He was a very modest man and very honest too,” Mrs Bainbridge said, reflecting on her husband’s life. “Since his death people have often said to me they’d have relied on him for anything. That’s the kind of man he was – he always wanted to help and he really cared for the people in Usk.”

Ed Bainbridge, who is wife said was devoted to developing young people. Picture: Usk Bowmen

The pair married in 1988 a while after meeting as students at Cardiff University, and lived in Cardiff until 1999, before moving to Usk when Mr Bainbridge retired from his job as a barrister.

Mrs Bainbridge said her husband, who led the cub scouts for 20 years and more recently set up Usk Bowmen – an archery group, was passionate about developing young people.

Ed Bainbridge, who loved Usk after moving there in 1999. Picture: Deb Bainbridge

“He was a strong character and he didn’t suffer fools,” she said.

In 20 years Mr Bainbridge taught hundreds of young people many valuable lessons, and his community’s appreciation will be shown on Thursday, February 18, when cub scouts, explorer scouts, and residents will line the streets through Usk – socially-distanced – on the day of his funeral at Langstone Crematorium.

Ed Bainbridge, who became organiser of the cub scouts and Usk Bowmen

“It brings a tear to my eye to think about it,” said Mrs Bainbridge, referring to a planned guard of honour outside the scout hut at Centenary Hall.

“But it will be lovely to know all those people are with us on Thursday, even though they won’t be allowed into the crematorium.

“It’s overwhelming but I’m so pleased people will show us that support in memory of Ed. I just wish he knew how well-loved he was.”