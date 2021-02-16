POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a Newport crash that has left two people in hospital.
Two cars were involved in the incident in Charles Street, Newport, shortly after 9am this morning.
Officers from Gwent Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time, to come forward.
A spokesman for the police said: "Officers attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Charles Street, Newport, shortly after 9.15am this morning.
"The collision, which involved a Citroen Berlingo and a Peugeot 307, took place on Charles Street at the Junction of School lane and Talbot lane.
"Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.
"Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting log 74 – 16/02/2021."
Police cordoned off the street in Newport city centre following the incident.
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service added: "We were called to Charles Street, Newport this morning, Tuesday 16 February, at 9.13am to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"We responded with three rapid response vehicles, three emergency ambulances and an urgent care doctor.
"Two patients were conveyed to the Grange Hospital, Cwmbran for treatment."