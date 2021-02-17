It has been heartening to hear from residents across Newport West about your experiences of the vaccination rollout, whether that’s been at the Newport Centre or at GP surgeries.

The incredible work of all the health care staff involved, alongside a small army of volunteers and military personnel, has seen our health board vaccinate more than 150,000 people so far, reaching the first milestone to vaccinate those within the top four priority groups.

This is a fantastic achievement and I’m incredibly grateful for all the work that has gone into making this possible.

Plans are now in place to invite those people who fall within the next priority groups by the spring.

Invites have started to arrive. Those who are 65 and over will receive their letter of invitation from the health board and those who are in the ‘at risk’ group will be invited by their GP practice.

For those people who are now awaiting their second dose, you will be contacted by letter with appointments commencing Friday, February 19.

We know that life will not go back to normal overnight, but as more vaccines are delivered daily and cases continue to fall there is reason enough to be hopeful for the future.

On Friday the First Minister will be making a statement on the three-week review of the coronavirus regulations. Much of the headroom in this review will be given for the phased return of our youngest children back to the classroom.

You can watch the Frist Minister’s press conference on BBC1 Wales from 12.15pm.

I am providing residents across Newport West with a weekly newsletter on Covid-19 and vaccinations. If you are a Newport West resident and would like to receive this, please get in touch with me: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or 01633 848278.

Fly-tipping and litter: The Welsh Government is seeking feedback on their recently-published Litter and Fly-tipping Prevention Plan.

In Newport West we are fortunate to have some excellent, dedicated voluntary groups who work hard to ensure our local communities remain as clean and litter free as possible.

But we can and must do more.

Littering and fly-tipping are issues which are important for all of us, and it would be great if as many local people as possible could get involved and share your views: consultation is open until March 25, 2021, and can be found on the Welsh Government website: gov.wales/litter-and-fly-tipping-prevention-plan-wales.