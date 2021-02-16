POLICE are appealing for information after a "suspicion man" approached a woman walking her dog in Newport today.

Officers are investigating after a woman reported that a suspicion man approached her and her dog in Caerleon Road, St Julians, today at 9.25am.

The man was asking suspicious questions about the woman’s dog.

He man is described as being a white man, in his 30s, with dark hair and was wearing a baseball cap.

The woman and dog walked off unharmed.

The man left in an off-white coloured Audi A1 which was followed by a dark grey van which had orange writing on the side.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen either of these vehicles in the area of Caerleon Road or Heather Road to get in contact.

Anyone with any dash-cam footage of the area at the time is also asked to come forward.

PC Kate Jenkins said: “Understandably, reports of this nature are very concerning to dog owners and we would like to reassure residents that they are being investigated thoroughly.

“While we have not received any recent reports of dog thefts in Gwent, we are aware that there has been an increase nationally in this type of crime.

“We would urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to us on 101 reference 2100055243 or to call 999 in an emergency.

“Dog owners are urged to take extra security measures to ensure the safety of their dogs for example by ensuring your pet is microchipped and to check your privacy settings on social media before sharing pictures of your pet online, as this can attract the attention of some criminals.”

READ MORE:

Advice on how to keep your pet safe:

Ensure your pet is microchipped – if your dog runs off and it is found, you can be easily traced as its owner. If your dog is stolen, when it is taken to the vets, they will discover that the dog is chipped and you will be identified as its rightful owner

Don’t leave dogs unattended in the street, however small and friendly the community

Don’t leave them alone in a car

Ensure your garden is secure and don’t leave them alone for long periods of time

If you keep them outside, make sure your property and kennels are secure

For more advice visit the Blue Cross website.