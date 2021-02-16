THE RSPCA's Newport Adoption Centre received a surprise donation of £2,000 during Valentine's Day weekend.

The donation was made by the UK's largest grant giving animal charity, started by Pets at Home - Support Adoption for Pets - to recognise the hard work at the centre since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In total, the charity is giving away nearly £600,000 to rescue centres across the UK to help them overcome financial hardships caused by the pandemic, and to look after the animals in their care.

RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre is partnered with Newport Pets at Home store through Support Adoption For Pets’ Charity of the Year programme, and through this received a total of £250 in 2020.

To continually raise funds throughout the year, Support Adoption For Pets holds various fundraising activities such as its Summer Fundraiser and Santa Paws campaigns, encouraging donations online and in-store.

Support Adoption For Pets charity manager, Amy Angus, said: “Our message was simple over Valentine’s Day weekend and it’s one that we’re really passionate about as a charity.

"We’re here to share the love and surprising RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre with a donation of £2,000 meant the world to them.

“The impact of Covid-19 is monumental and rescue centres continue to fall under real pressure.

"We’re reaching out to provide them with much needed financial help and to do our best to ensure that abandoned pets are given a second chance of happiness.

“Not only has the charity surprised rescue centres with nearly £600,000, but we have increased our emergency grant programme by £400,000 so centres can apply for funding during these difficult times.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.

Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.

For more information, or to donate, please visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/support-us/donate