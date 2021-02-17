A SECOND person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Newport.
Officers are continuing to investigate a serious assault in which a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg in Somerton Road, Newport.
The incident occurred on February 3.
A 17-year-old boy from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 – grievous bodily harm and has been released on police bail.
The 19-year-old man from Newport who was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 - wounding with intent, remains released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The investigation is continuing, if you have information you think could assist, call 101 quoting 2100040126 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
