A MANUAL car wash in Newport has been ordered to close after it was found to be operating - despite it being illegal under current coronavirus regulations.
A closure notice was handed to Newport Hand Car Wash on Cromwell Road for failing “to close to members of the public any premises operated as part of the business or service”.
Under the current Welsh Government coronavirus restrictions automatic car washes - which drivers move through while remaining in their vehicle and all the cleaning is carried out by machinery - can remain open because they are classed as an essential service, but manual car washes - in which vehicles are washed by hand - are not.
The notice, which was handed to the business on Monday, February 15, and will last for 14 days.
Newport council has the power to hand out improvement notices to businesses failing to comply with coronavirus regulations. However, if improvements are not made than a closure notice can be issued.
Closure notices can also be issued immediately to businesses operating when current restrictions do not permit it.
To view the notice visit https://www.newport.gov.uk/en/Business/Trading-Standards/COVID-19-Improvement-Notices.aspx
