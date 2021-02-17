CORONAVIRUS case rates continue on a downward trend, with Gwent on the verge of having all five of its council areas below 100 cases per 100,000 population.

Only Torfaen remains above that rate, based on figures for the week to February 11, the latest available.

But all parts of Gwent have seen case rates fall considerably during 2021, in line with most other areas in Wales:

Torfaen may have Gwent’s highest rolling weekly case rate, but this almost halved in the three weeks to February 11.

Newport’s rolling weekly case rate for the week to February 11 was 98.9 per 100,000, down by around two-thirds from three weeks previously.

Caerphilly (83.9) has seen its case rate more than halve in the same three-week period.

Blaenau Gwent (90.2) has made more serene progress in recent weeks, having seen its case rate plummet from more than 800 per 100,000 in early December to around 150 by mid-January. But crucially the rate in the county borough continues downward.

Monmouthshire (57.1) has the fourth-lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to February 11, down by more than half on three weeks previously.

Reductions in daily case confirmations of course, track the case rate decreases, and yesterday, 46 new cases were confirmed across Gwent, one of the lowest daily figures since the beginning of last autumn.

Similarly, the 275 new confirmed cases Wales-wide yesterday was among the lowest daily figures in the past four months.

The current lockdown into its ninth week, has driven the improvements, with people across Wales largely adhering to the restrictions imposed shortly before Christmas.

But while the effect of the ongoing vaccination programme on case rates cannot yet be translated into numbers, experts are confident that even at this relatively early stage, it is contributing to the slowdown of the spread of coronavirus, with signs of reduced mortality observed among the very old.

The rate of positive results for coronavirus from tests is also on a steady downward route in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 11, was 8.2 per cent, compared with around 20 per cent in early to mid-January.

Torfaen (9.4 per cent, or approaching one-in-11) had the highest test positivity rate in Gwent for the week to February 11. In Monmouthshire, it was 6.4 per cent, or fewer than one-in-15, one of the lowest in Wales.

The number of cases confirmed by Public Health Wales in Wales since the pandemic began is now 199,793, including 39,435 in Gwent.

Coronavirus has exacted a heavy toll in terms of deaths too, with 5,145 confirmed by Public Health Wales in Wales, including 928 in Gwent.

But deaths are decreasing too – there were two confirmed in Gwent yesterday, among eight across Wales – though the true figure is known to be far higher.

The Office for National Statistics puts the death toll in Wales at above 7,000, including more than 1,400 in Gwent, counting, as it does, all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.