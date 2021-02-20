TEN years ago we were allowed inside one of Newport's most iconic buildings as it underwent a transformation from derelict shell to an upmarket apartment complex.

The restoration had seen years of delays but it eventually it was brought back to life and is a very popular place for people to live now.

The Newport Technical Institute, as it was then, was officially opened in September 1910 by then-Newport mayor William Blackburn.

The building was described at the time as a remarkable example of early-20th-century architecture in “the modern classic style”.

It continued as the Newport and Monmouthshire College of Art in 1958, but the art school moved to Caerleon in the 1990s.

Left empty, the building became rat-infested and was hit by a succession of arson attacks.

Plans emerged in 2003 to turn it into 63 flats with four penthouse apartments – but work didn’t begin to safeguard the site until 2007.

The previous owners faced financial troubles, though, and the building was taken on by receivers, under whom the redevelopment has been completed.

The flats finally went on sale in 2012 priced from £69,995 to £115,000.

The green copper dome at the top of the building was converted into a wide circular room with kitchen units installed which is large enough to be used as a lounge area.

If you wanted to move into the complex now, there is a two-bedroom ground floor apartment currently on the market with Number One, of Newport, for £135,000.