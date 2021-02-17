GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate a man from Aberbargoed who has breached his licence conditions.
Neil Norman, 40, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on January 7.
Norman received a three-month prison sentence for assault at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 13, 2020.
Due to the fact that Norman, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.
If you have any information please call 101 quoting 2100048205, direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.