PRIME minister Boris Johnson has visited a mass coronavirus vaccination centre in Gwent today.

Mr Johnson visited the centre in Cwmbran this morning to see the progress of the vaccine rollout in Wales.

Boris Johnson disinfects a chair in the public waiting area during a visit to a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium. Picture: PA

Mr Johnson said the UK Government would continue to have conversations with devolved administrations about how best to exit lockdown.

Asked whether the four UK nations should ease their restrictions in unison, the prime minister said: “We have continuous conversations with Mark Drakeford, with other representatives of devolved administrations, about how to do it, just as we work on the vaccination programme together.

“We try and make sure we concert our approach and our general messages.”

Mr Johnson also praised the “outstanding” vaccination rollout across the UK and expressed his hope that it was driving down coronavirus infection rates.

He said: “I think that across the whole of the UK there has been an outstanding vaccination performance.

“I think it’s 46,000 they’ve done in this centre, a really outstanding achievement.

“I think, as the song goes, ‘I’ve been all around the world and then Japan, I’ve never found a place for vaccines like Cwmbran’. How about that?”

He added: “I think that, overall, if you look at the infection rates across the UK, they are coming down a bit now. That’s very encouraging.

“I think one of the big questions people will want to ask is to what extent now is that being driven by vaccination. We hope it is, there are some encouraging signs, but it’s still early days.”

Speaking during the visit the prime minister said the easing of the lockdown in England would be based on a “cautious and prudent approach”.

Decisions regarding the lockdown in Wales are the responsibility of the Welsh Government.

Mr Johnson was responding to whether he agreed with Professor Dame Angela McLean’s comments to the Science and Technology Committee that any unlocking should be based on “data, not dates”.

“I do think that’s absolutely right," he said. “That’s why we’ll be setting out what we can on Monday about the way ahead and it’ll be based firmly on a cautious and prudent approach to coming out of lockdown in such a way to be irreversible.

“We want to be going one way from now on, based on the incredible vaccination rollout that you’re seeing in Cwmbran.”

Boris Johnson said easing England’s restrictions would be done in “stages” and noted that reopening of hospitality was one of the last things to return after the first lockdown.

The prime minister said: “I certainly think that we need to go in stages. We need to go cautiously.

“You have to remember from last year that we opened up hospitality fully as one of the last things that we did because there is obviously an extra risk of transmission from hospitality.

“I know there’s a lot of understandable speculation in the papers and people coming up with theories about what we’re going to do, what we’re going to say, and about the rates of infection, and so on.

“I would just advise everybody just wait, we’ll try and say as much as we can on that.”