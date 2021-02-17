GWENT Police has seized a vehicle after it was reported being driven in a destructive manner in Caerphilly County Borough.
The 4x4 vehicle has been driven over football pitches and parks in the areas of Tredegar and New Tredegar, causing damage and "ruining" the surface according to officers.
The police also stated that the vehicle was being driven "at speed" around the two towns.
Footage is now being analysed by officers to identify the driver.
The vehicle has been recovered by Gwent Police's Caerphilly officers.