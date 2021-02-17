ALL five councils areas in Gwent now have coronavirus rolling weekly case rates below 100 per 100,000, as the slowdown in the spread of the virus continues here and across much of the rest of Wales.

Just five council areas out of 22 in Wales now have case rates of above 100 per 100,000, based on figures for the week ending February 12, the latest available.

Blaenau Gwent (91.6 per 100,000) now has the highest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) - but all five council areas here have seen major reductions in that rate since the turn of the year.

Wales-wide, more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus have now been comfirmed since the pandemic began, by Public Health Wales, including a further 374 today. These include a further 83 in Gwent, taking the total to 39,518, or just short of one-in-five of all Wales cases.

Today's newly confirmed cases in Wales are: Newport, 33; Caerphilly, 30; Monmouthshire, nine; Torfaen, eight; Blaenau Gwent, 3.

The all-Wales rate - to February 12 - was 85.8 per 100,000 population.

No new deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales, but there have been 30 in the rest of Wales, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began to 5,175, including 928 in Gwent.

Just short of 11,500 people received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Wales yesterday, taking the total to 807,351. The forecast and planned for slowdown in vaccinations - a UK-wide issue - appears to have begun.

But the number of second doses given in Wales has more than doubled in the past two days, to 12,988.

Blaenau Gwent's rolling weekly case rate to February 12 (91.6 per 100,000), is the seventh highest in Wales. The rate in Torfaen to that date - 89.4 is the eighth highest in Wales, while Newport (87.3) has the ninth highest rate in Wales

Caerphilly (85) has the 11th highest rate in Wales, and Monmouthshire (61.3) has the sixth lowest rate in Wales, behind Ceredigion (24.8), and Bridgend (47.6).

Wrexham (125.8) per 100,000) and Flintshire (122.4) continue to have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 12, was 8.1 per cent. Blaenau Gwent (9.4 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 55

Newport - 33

Caerphilly - 30

Conwy - 25

Powys - 24

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 23

Carmarthenshire - 17

Swansea - 17

Wrexham - 16

Anglesey - 14

Flintshire - 14

Vale of Glamorgan - 13

Denbighshire - 11

Neath Port Talbot - 11

Monmouthshire - nine

Gwynedd - nine

Torfaen - eight

Bridgend - eight

Pembrokeshire - six

Merthyr Tydfil - five

Ceredigion - four

Blaenau Gwent - three

Unknown location - six

Resident outside Wales - 12

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.