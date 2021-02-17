SIR Captain Tom Moore’s daughter has revealed she had to hide online trolling from her late father through fear it would have “broken” him.

Hannah Ingram-Moore was speaking in an interview with BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

Captain Tom captured the hearts of the nation amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year when he walked 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

Despite his record-breaking fundraising, Captain Tom and his family faced a barrage of cruel online trolls in the days before his death after it was revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The family faced criticism for their trip to Barbados over the Christmas period.

Hannah admitted it would have “broken” her dad to learn of the messages abusing his family on social media.

Asked about the trolling on Wednesday’s BBC Breakfast show she said: "We really had to use our family resilience and our emotional resilience.

"I never told. Because I do not think he could ever have understood it. I couldn't tell him.

"I think it would have broken his heart, honestly, if we'd said to him people are hating us.”

She added: “How do you rationalise to a 100-year-old man that something so incredibly good can attract such horror?

“So we contained it within the four of us and we said we wouldn't play to ... that vile minority, we wouldn't play to them, we're not, because we are talking to the massive majority of people who we connect with."

She said the trolling had become “pretty horrific” and “really did hurt”.

She said: “It really is really hard to deal with but we have dealt with it and they will not win.

“They will never make this amazing thing negative, not ever. We won’t let them.”

The Second World War veteran died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ms Ingram-Moore said her father had wanted to come home to steak and chips after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

She said: “I said to him in the last few days: ‘So, what do you want to eat when you come home?’ And we decided it was steak and chips.

“He was really excited about coming out for steak and chips and getting his frame back outside and his walker.

“The last real conversation was positive and about carrying on, and that’s a lovely place to be.”

Ms Ingram-Moore said that when Sir Tom went into hospital, the family “really all believed he’d come back out”.