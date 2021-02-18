EASYJET has issued an update to British holiday makers who have a holiday booked in 2021.

The budget airline has announced a “protection promise” allowing customers to change details of their booking amid new travel rules in the UK.

Current guidelines mean UK and Irish residents returning to England from any of the 33 “red list” countries, including Portugal and the United Arab Emirates, must quarantine in a hotel for 11 nights.

These countries have been highlighted as Covid-19 hotspots.

MORE NEWS:

Residents arriving from other countries will be required to quarantine at hom for 10 days and complete coronavirus tests on the second and eighth day.

In Scotland, the rule applies to people returning from any destination, there are no international flights arriving in Wales or Northern Ireland.

On their website it reads: “You’ve spoken; we’ve listened and taken action. We’ve introduced terms and conditions that provide you with great value and flexibility that you’ll struggle to find elsewhere.

“Rest assured, we can and will look after you, especially in this changing climate. We’re an ABTA member and all our holidays are ATOL protected, so you can book your next trip with us with ultimate peace of mind.”

In response to the latest rules on travel, easyJet have promised a refund guarantee for flights or holidays booked if they are cancelled plus a full refund if customers change their mind 28 days before travelling.

Customers can also receive a refund for non-cancelled flights if plans are impacted by travel bans in a regional or national lockdown.

The airline has also said customers will not be charged a fee for changing flights up to 14 days before departure as well as a 28 day deadline on changing holidays.

If quarantine measure come into place at the last minute, easyJet will also waive any fees on changing impacted flights.

All holidays bookes are covered under easyJet holidays’ Covid commitments and applies if holidays cannot go ahead or are impacted by restrictions.