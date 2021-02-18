A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS DENNY, 22, of Pant Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARCUS PHILLIP CHADWICK, 27, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £399 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted the criminal damage of a shop sign belonging to the Hot Bread Shop and public disorder.

JONATHON WILKINS, 36, of Llwynu Close, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was made the subject of an eight-week electronic monitored curfew and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

IAN JOHN BULLOCK, 38, of Broad Mead Park, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

VICTORIA ELIZABETH DAVIES, 33, of Llancaiach Court, Nelson, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to two counts of dishonestly making off without paying for petrol.

He was ordered to pay £127.03 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN THOMAS ROBINSON, 28, of Garth Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath was 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath which exceeded the prescribed limit.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

SUEANNA REBECCA PARFITT, 34, of Gordon Road, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN DAVID COLE, 32, of Maxton Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £800 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ARRON DAVID PAUL FIELDS, 33, of George Street, Pontnewenydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to resisting a constable.