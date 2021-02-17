BORIS Johnson should have stayed at home rather than visit the Cwmbran vaccination centre.
This was the view of Welsh Government’s mental health and wellbeing and Welsh language minister Eluned Morgan at today’s government coronavirus briefing.
Today, the prime minister visited the mass vaccination centre in Cwmbran to see the progress of the rollout of the vaccinations. He praised the work of those in the centre, saying: “We want to be going one way from now on, based on the incredible vaccination rollout that you’re seeing in Cwmbran.”
Speaking at the briefing, Ms Morgan said: “We have a stay at home message and you should be staying at home unless it is an essential journey.
“We’re not sure if in this case it was an essential visit, but he is the prime minister and has to make the judgement.
“In an ideal world as many people as possible should stay at home and in an ideal world perhaps this should have happened in this instance.”
Ms Morgan was asked for the views of the Welsh government on the visit after the prime minister’s visit to Scotland fell foul of Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
