RESIDENTS living near Caldicot and Magor have said they are sick of a cycle of fly-tipping in the area, which they say has worsened since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week walkers near Undy sea wall on Moors Road reported finding heaps of rubbish had been dumped earlier that morning.

Fly-tipping at Moors Road, Undy. Picture: Phil Rogers

The rubbish was removed by Monmouthshire County Council (MCC), but residents – including Phil Rogers who posted images of the mess on social media – say it is only a matter of time until it happens again.

“I take the dog for a walk every day and this is often what greets me,” he said, referring to the fly tipping.

“It’s disgusting. I think it’s because of the Covid restrictions on recycling facilities, and because it’s easier and cheaper to just dump it.

“It boils my blood. We’re so fortunate to have beautiful countryside in Monmouthshire – I walk everywhere, but it’s becoming all too common.

Fly-tipping at Moors Road, Undy. Picture: Phil Rogers

“I went to Wentwood the other day and it’s even worse.”

READ MORE:

This week MCC revealed that it issued four fixed penalty notices for the whole of 2020 for fly-tipping.

Resident Ian Davies said: “Just take a drive on the road from Bishton to Wilcrick if you want to see the damage fly-tippers do. I walk that road regularly and often see rubbish. The council removes it and then a week or so later you see it again.”

Zero fixed penalty notices for littering were issued by MCC in 2020.

Fly-tipping at Moors Road, Undy. Picture: Phil Rogers

Holly Sisley, environment team leader from Natural Resources Wales said: “Fly-tipping is a blight on our communities – it can harm wildlife, cause pollution and is costly to clear up. The vast majority of people take pride in the community and dispose of their waste responsibly.

“However, the volume of waste left here means it falls under the remit of local authority to remove the waste.

“Where fly-tipping occurs within our forestry we will arrange for it to be removed and would encourage people to report any incidents of illegal dumping to our incident hotline 03000 65 3000.”

MCC was contacted for comment.