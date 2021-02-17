SPEED limits in two areas of Monmouthshire will be lowered to 20mph as part of a trial scheme looking into the impact of decreasing the default limit.

Abergavenny and Severnside are two of the eight areas chosen for the pilot scheme, which will begin in the summer and last until the end of the year.

If the pilot is a success, the lowering of speed limits from 30mph to 20mph will be rolled out nationally by April 2023.

Lee Waters, deputy minister for economy and transport, said the aim of the scheme is to reduce accidents and save lives. He added that the areas chosen are intended to be representative sample of different locations found across Wales, including villages, towns and cities.

During the pilot period, the Welsh Government will focus on how the new speed limits will be enforced, and engaging with the affected communities about the benefits of the new speed limit.

The Welsh Government said findings from a national public attitude survey showed 92 per cent of those who wanted a change to the speed limit on their street suggested a speed limit of 20mph or lower, while 77 per cent said they wanted to see this speed limit applied throughout the area in which they live.

“Making 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas is a bold step that will save lives,” said Mr Waters.

“We have made progress on reducing deaths and serious injuries on our roads over the 21 years of devolution, but despite our considerable efforts the highest proportion of all casualties - 50 per cent - occurred on 30mph roads during 2018. This cannot be tolerated, so a reduction to 20mph on our residential and other busy pedestrian urban roads has to be the way forward.

“Decreasing speeds reduces accidents and saves lives, and alongside this the quality of life will improve, making room on our streets for safer active travel. This helps reduce our environmental impact and has a positive outcome for our physical and mental wellbeing.”

The other areas included in the pilot are: