TWO young parents who pleaded guilty to drugs charges have avoided immediate prison sentences.

The couple missed an earlier sentencing hearing because the pregnant female defendant went into labour on her way to court.

Police officers found a total of 155g of cannabis on two visits to Michael Wilkie and Valentine Humpert's home, Cardiff Crown Court was told on Tuesday.

On one visit, police found quantities of the Class-B drug in bags in a bedroom and in the kitchen of the couple's home in Highmead, Pontllanfraith.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said police also found messages linked to drug dealing on a phone at the property, during their first visit on December 20, 2019.

On their second visit, on June 16 last year, they found 27-year-old Wilkie trying to destroy a SIM card. Again, officers found drug-related messages on a phone at the property.

Mr Strobl said Wilkie gave a "no comment" interview to police officers, but 25-year-old Humpert "accepted possessing cannabis and selling it to friends".

Later, both defendants pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Kevin Seal, defending, said the couple had been "dealing to friends on a social basis, primarily to feed their own habits".

He said Wilkie and Humpert had been "continual" drug users since the ages of 13 or 14.

The fact the defendants had previously tried to come to court, despite Humpert being about to go into labour, showed the pair had "never sought to prevaricate from their responsibilities" regarding the matter, Mr Seal added.

They now have two young children, and Mr Seal said the couple had been drawn into the drug trade for financial reasons.

The judge, Recorder Timothy Brennan, said he had taken into account the defendants' family circumstances when passing sentence.

He jailed Wilkie for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

Humpert was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis seized at the couple's home, as well as the forfeiture of cash seized at the property.