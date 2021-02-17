THE play area next to Bettws Social Club car park will be closed as a coronavirus testing centre is set up at the site.

The closure will come into effect from this evening (Wednesday).

A Newport City Council spokesperson said: "A play area next to Bettws Social Club car park will be closed from the evening of February 17 while a Covid-19 test site is set up nearby to improve access to vital tests for local people.

"We will reopen the play area as soon as it is safe to do so."