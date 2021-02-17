BORIS Johnson said he felt “like OJ Simpson” as he struggled to pull on a pair of gloves during a visit to a Gwent vaccination centre today.
The prime minister made the reference to the moment in Simpson’s murder trial when the US actor and sports star had difficulty putting on gloves thought to have been used in the killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.
Mr Johnson was donning a pair of blue disposable gloves during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre in Cwmbran, when he made the comparison.
MORE NEWS:
- 'Heartbreaking': Caldicot man raided week after losing job
- Pollution fear - but Redrow says 'little impact' in Caerleon plan
- Wife's tribute to popular Usk man who died suddenly
Simpson was cleared of murder following the 1995 trial, with his lawyer, Johnnie Cochran, focusing on the gloves as one of the key pieces of evidence.
“If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” he told the jury.
Two years after Simpson’s 1995 acquittal, a civil court jury found him liable for the deaths of his ex-wife and Mr Goldman, and ordered he pay their survivors $33.5 million.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment