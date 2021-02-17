PEOPLE in Wales have done a "great job" observing coronavirus restrictions - but these must continue, said a Welsh Government minister, to create the best possible circumstances for a successful exit from lockdown

Eluned Morgan, minister for mental health, wellbeing and Welsh language, pointed to a coronavirus rolling weekly case rate that has fallen for several weeks in Wales, and is currently 85.8 per 100,000 population.

But she told the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing yesterday there is more to do, especially given the arrival of more contagious Covid-19 variants.

"Of course, we understand people have had enough. We've all had enough, we're all desperate to get out of this situation, meet other people, do activities," said Ms Morgan.

"But there is just a few weeks before we can put a lid on the situation in Wales. What we can't risk is [enabling] a situation where cases can increase and our hard work can be undone.

"People in Wales have been doing a great job respecting the rules. I plead with people to stick with us for the next few weeks."

Asked if, as rates fall, there is growing pressure to ease more restrictions for the sake of people's mental health, Ms Morgan cited an IPSOS poll suggesting 36 per cent of people are lonely most of the time.

"We've seen reports of serious concerns people have in terms of their mental health," she said.

"At some point we will make a judgement as to what we can do. At this point because of the new Kent variant, which is the dominant variant, it is important we stick with the restrictions we have."

She warned however, of the danger of announcing "precise dates" weeks ahead for easing restrictions.

"We've learnt during the course of the pandemic about setting a date only to have to roll back on that date," she said.

"We're not going to put ourselves in that situation. We're going to follow the data, and the last thing we want to do is raise people's hopes to then dash them."

She emphasised an extra £40 million investment - increasing the total to £780m next year -in mental health services, which "must remain essential".

"That support is there and we urge people to reach out for it," said Ms Morgan.

"Especially those people who wouldn't look for help, particularly BAME communities and middle aged men, who tend to not reach out."