A CWMBRAN man has denied assaulting a woman and stealing from her.

Daniel Reynolds, of Plas Trosnant, will face trial at Newport Crown Court accused of assault by beating, trespass and theft of a mobile phone, and threatening behaviour.

The 32-year-old appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, where he denied all three charges.

MORE NEWS:

The incidents are alleged to have taken place on September 11, last year.

Reynolds' trial is set to take place on August 3.