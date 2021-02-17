A CWMBRAN man has denied assaulting a woman and stealing from her.
Daniel Reynolds, of Plas Trosnant, will face trial at Newport Crown Court accused of assault by beating, trespass and theft of a mobile phone, and threatening behaviour.
The 32-year-old appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, where he denied all three charges.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place on September 11, last year.
Reynolds' trial is set to take place on August 3.
