AMERICAN beauty brand Morphe will be moving into St David's, Cardiff, this summer.
Just down the M4, budding beauty enthusiasts will now be able to purchase a wide-range of Morphe products as a new store will be opening soon - the first one in Wales.
Morphe was created in 2008 and quickly become one of the most popular makeup brands thanks to their range of affordable, on-trend eyeshadow palettes, as well as their influencer marketing strategy which sees every YouTuber promoting their 'Morphe code'.
While Morphe makeup products can be purchased in the UK from sites like Cult Beauty and Beauty Bay, their highly sought after products are often out of stock - and Boots only sell a limited product range.
St David's took to Facebook to announce the news and said: "We're extremely excited that Morphe will be opening at St David's this summer!
"If you're looking for killer makeup without killing your wallet, you'll want to check out the new store and become a #MorpheBabe!"