BUDGET plans which include a 3.9 per cent increase in council tax have been finalised for Caerphilly - but no new cuts have been backed for approval by senior councillors.
Caerphilly’s proposed increase in council tax would amount to an increase of 89p per week on a band D property, or 59p on a band A house.
The increase in council tax would contribute £3 million to a £14.1m budget shortfall, with previously approved cuts making up £2m and the Welsh Government settlement the remaining £9m.
Plans to invest £526,000 to permanently fund posts for Caerphilly council’s ‘place-shaping’ plan - which includes investment projects across the county borough - have also been included in the budget, along with an additional £368,000 from reserves.
READ MORE:
- Vehicle seized by police after 'ruining' football pitches in Caerphilly Borough
- Caerphilly Council sets out plans for £231m in investments
- Sirhowy Valley Crematorium opens in Pontllanfraith
Cllr Eluned Stenner, cabinet member for finance, told a cabinet meeting yesterday that Caerphilly has the second lowest band D council tax rate in Wales.
But Cllr Stenner said she is “fully aware” of the concerns raised by residents about the proposed increase, who she said are ‘struggling’ with job losses, furlough, and family finances.
“I realise that this increase will be a real concern for many families in the borough,” she said.
“However, I would urge those families to contact the authority and seek the help that is out there.”
The council’s Plaid Cymru and Independent groups have called for the proposal to be reconsidered.
And in a survey which had 1,006 responses, 31 per cent of people said they would support a 4.7 per cent increase in council tax, which was the level of last year’s rise.
But 33 per cent called for a lower increase and 30 per cent said they did not support any increase in council tax at all.
Council leader, Cllr Philippa Marsden welcomed the news that there would be no new cuts.
“It’s the first budget in many years that has no cuts,” she said.
“I can’t emphasise that enough, because we have been plagued with cuts year on year.”
Cllr Ross Whiting welcomed the investment in the council’s place-shaping plans, which he said would bring “massive benefits to all corners of the county borough”.
The plans include investment proposals of £231m in projects in the coming years.
The budget proposals will now be considered for final approval at a full council meeting next week.