THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,200 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

MORE NEWS:

Today we meet Marc Lewis, 37, a claims handler, who lives in Newport.

Self portrait, 2020

Why did you take up photography?

I’ve had a camera for as long as I can remember. I used to have a show on Newport City Radio with DJ Lee. We’d use the camera to film interviews, freestyles, shout outs etc and that turned into a couple of small music videos and documentaries. I then moved into weddings and events. When lockdown hit and the video work stopped, I tried my hand at photography while out walking. The rest is history.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It’s a moment in time. I can capture something that'll never happen again. It’s a piece of history, a memory. I love the whole editing process too. Bringing it to life. Plus going out with the camera helps me get my steps in.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

New York has by far more the most photo opportunities of anywhere on the planet. A movie scene. A skyline. The people. The lights. I can’t wait to go back.

New York

What equipment do you use?

I use a Panasonic Lumix GH5. I have a number of lenses. The 85mm being my fave!

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

This one of my three-year-old daughter. She doesn’t keep still so I got lucky with this one. She’s beautiful.

Dolcie Nia Lewis, aged three, described by her dad as a 'future superstar'

Why did you join the SWACC and what do you get out of being a member of the group?

A mate saw a couple of my photos and suggested I join. I’ve had a couple of photos printed in the paper since. There’s so much talent around here. You don’t realise it until you join a group like this. It certainly keeps you on your toes as a creative.

Ridgeway, Newport

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I’m a big Liverpool fan so to photograph a training session or a game would be class. I wouldn’t say no to a trip to Italy to photograph the Lamborghini or Ferrari factories either.

The River Usk, Newport

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just got for it. You don’t need to start big. There’s equipment for anyone’s budget. There are even members in the group that use the camera on their phone, and they’re amazing! Learn the basics, don’t take it too seriously and enjoy the process.