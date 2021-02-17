SOUTH Wales arts centre Chapter has announced its Bringing Africa to Wales Film Festival will be going ahead this year - albeit in a different form.

Founded eight years ago in South Wales, Watch-Africa Cymru is Wales' only African Film Festival, and this year’s edition will take place from Friday, February 19, until Sunday, February 28.

Along with supporters Ffilm Cymru and Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Watch-Africa Cymru has curated an exciting programme, which will be hosted online, mostly by Cardiff's Chapter.

The festival will showcase 10 films, live Q&As with directors, casts and experts, and will also bring some engaging workshops specially arranged to complement the upcoming films, including a workshop on African folklore.

Claire Vaughan, Chapter’s cinema programme manager said: "We’ve been working with Watch-Africa Cymru for many years and I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to offer audiences the festival digitally this year.

"There are some real treats in store - documentaries from Wales-based filmmakers, social commentary, comedy, classics and some of the most beautiful photography you'll see this year.

MORE NEWS:

"Don't miss your chance to experience these wonderful films and to see a bit of the world that is unavailable to us at the moment.”

Tickets for Bringing Africa to Wales Film Festival are on sale now. Each film is available to purchase and stream on the Chapter Player: www.chapter.vhx.tv/browse

For full details, the festival programme and to book tickets, visit: www.chapter.org

To register your interest for the workshops and Q&As, visit: www.watch-africa.co.uk

Watch-Africa Cymru is Wales’ Annual African Film Festival celebrating the best of African cinema. Launched in 2013, the festival provides a platform for African films, art and culture in Wales.

It brings a wide-range of films covering areas across the continent, as well as engaging and interactive activities and events related to the festival. It provides a platform for works by African, African diaspora as well as Welsh and international directors and artists which bring fresh perspectives on Africa to its economic, social, political and cultural life.