MAJOR investment proposals totalling £231 million have been unveiled by Caerphilly council, as the authority sets out plans to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

The county borough council has drawn up a ‘place shaping framework’ which sets out the direction of investment across the borough over the next few years.

Residents will be encouraged to have their say and help shape the investment proposals.

A council report says projects totalling £129 million have already been approved for up to 2023.

These include £6.4 million to knock down homes on the A472 in Hafodyrynys to improve air quality, £10 million on a housing development at Chartist Gardens in Pontllanfraith and £1.9 million on Forest Drive improvements.

Further proposed investments, which are still awaiting approval, have also been outlined.

These include a potential £36 million redevelopment of the Caerphilly basin area with a combination of education, leisure, housing and employment use being considered.

A £35 million investment in the Upper Rhymney Valley is also proposed and £12.7 million has been earmarked for the Trinity Fields School expansion in Ystrad Mynach.

Other proposed investments include £17 million on projects in the council’s decarbonisation strategy, £35 million on a new build housing investment programme and secondary school investment of £20 million.

A council report says the proposals provide ” an essential route-map for our communities to build a resilient and sustainable future as they emerge from the Covid pandemic”.

“The potential benefits the framework can provide in developing, improving and refreshing infrastructure and assets from across Caerphilly should not be underestimated,” it says.

“Sustained investment of this size and scale can help strengthen the local economy, increase community resilience and bring jobs and opportunities.”

Council leader, Cllr Philippa Marsden said: “Huge amounts of money are being spent in key areas such as housing, education, highways, transport and leisure with plans to invest even more over the coming years.

“We have set an ambitious programme of investment for our communities to support them out of the Covid pandemic, providing optimism and resilience for the future.

“We want to get the community on board and fully engaged in this process, so we will also be outlining ways for residents to get involved over the coming months to have their say and help shape the future of their community.”

The proposals will be discussed at a Caerphilly council joint scrutiny committee meeting on Monday.