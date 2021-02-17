A MAN from the Newport area has died after being rushed to the Grange University Hospital this morning (Wednesday).
Gwent Police officers attended a property on Maesglas Crescent after a 999 call at around 9am.
The man, aged 29, looked to be having a medical episode, officers said, and he was taken to hospital.
He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Gwent Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
"Officers attended a property on Maesglas Crescent in Newport at approximately 9am this morning (Wednesday, February 17) following concerns for the welfare of an individual after an emergency call was made from the address," said a police spokesperson.
"On their arrival a 29-year-old man appeared to be suffering a medical episode. Officers called an ambulance and he was taken to the Grange Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
"The incident has been referred by Gwent Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with standard procedures."
