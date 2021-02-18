WALES rugby star star Jamie Roberts and his fiancée Nicole Ramson have announced the birth of their son.

The Dragons centre revealed the news on social media yesterday.

He tweeted: "Welcoming Tomos Rhys Roberts to the world.

"9lb 4oz of prime welsh beef.

"Be crossing the gain line in no time.

"Nicole bossed it.

"Strange 48hrs with no visiting for papa but delighted to have them home.

"Layla getting jealous. Life feels complete."

The couple announced they were having a baby last October.