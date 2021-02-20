IF YOU were single when the coronavirus pandemic started it is now harder than ever to find love.

Luckily, UK singletons have the chance to find the love of their life as Married At First Sight is on the hunt for applicants.

The Australian version of the reality TV show has proved a hit on this side of the world and now TV producers are looking for single Brits to take part in the next UK series.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, the clue is in the name, essentially it is a televised arranged marriage.

Producers and “relationship experts” choose a spouse for contestants based on a series of tasks including homestays and dinner parties.

MORE NEWS:

But series six of Married At First Sight UK, coming to E4 in 2021, is set to be “bigger and more explosive” than ever according to Channel 4.

In a statement, the network said: "Wedding bells are ringing as Married At First Sight UK gets a major makeover for 2021, with the home-grown version of the global phenomenon making its way to E4.

"Taking inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version that gripped British viewers this summer [2020], the new UK series will be a bigger, more explosive take on the format, following a fresh batch of singles as they search for love and a happy-ever-after with complete strangers.

"Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake."

They added: "After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

"Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties - as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

"All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways."

So, if you have exhausted dating apps, reality TV may be the next logical step, albeit not the most conventional way of finding love.

To apply for the new series, head to the Channel 4 website.