TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has been appointed as one of the Queen's formal advisers.
The Labour shadow home secretary was been appointed to the Privy Council, a formal body of advisers to the sovereign, comprising senior politicians who are current or former members of either the House of Commons or the House of Lords. Members of the Privy Council are appointed on the advice of the prime minister, and are appointed for life.
His appointment was approved by the Queen on Friday, and will be confirmed at the council’s next meeting.
As an opposition privy councillor, Mr Thomas-Symonds will be briefed on the government’s confidential information.
“It is the honour of my life to represent Torfaen in Parliament; the constituency where I was born, was brought up, and have always lived,” he said. “I am grateful, as always, to the people of Torfaen for their support over three general elections.
“To now be appointed to the Privy Council is a great privilege. Having access to important confidential information is important at any time to provide scrutiny, but it is particularly important at a time of national crisis, during the Covid pandemic.”
Mr Thomas-Symonds worked as a barrister before becoming an MP.