A PROTEST march has been organised in Newport following the death of a man in the Maesglas area of the city yesterday.
Gwent Police officers attended a property on Maesglas Crescent after a 999 call at around 9am.
The man, aged 29, appeared to be having a medical episode, officers said, and he was taken to hospital.
He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Now, members of the community, friends and family of the man - along with members of Black Lives Matter Cardiff and Vale - will march through the Pill area of Newport to the city's police station. The Gwent branch of Black Lives Matter has clarified they are not attending due to lockdown regulations.
The march is scheduled to begin at midday, and will start from Fanny's Cafe on Alexandra Road.
