A CARE home provider with a home in Newport has said it is considering whether to ban staff who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine for non-medical reasons from working with residents.

Barchester Healthcare, which runs Bryn Ivor Lodge Care Home in Castleton, said it is considering an option where staff make themselves “unavailable for work” in resident/patient-facing roles “by reason of their own decision” on not getting vaccinated.

The group had previously announced that it would not hire new staff if they had not had the vaccine for non-medical reasons, citing the vulnerability of its residents and patients.

The UK and Welsh governments have encouraged everyone who is called on to get the vaccine, but said it is not mandatory.

Barchester said the recent option has been communicated to staff and no decision has been made.

A spokesman said: “Our long-term ambition is that all patient and resident-facing staff will have the Covid-19 vaccine in order to protect both themselves and the vulnerable residents and patients in our care, and we have very recently communicated to our teams that one option under consideration is that staff who refuse the vaccine on non-medical grounds will, by reason of their own decision, make themselves unavailable for work.

“This is part of an ongoing dialogue we are having, we are constantly reviewing this as more information is available, and are very aware of concerns around possible discrimination which is in no way our intention.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure fairness whilst also delivering on our duty to protect our residents, patients and staff.”

As of February 15, 77 per cent of Barchester staff had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and the group said “many more” are awaiting a jab as soon as they can after testing positive for Covid-19.

Just under six per cent have not yet decided to take the vaccine, the group said.