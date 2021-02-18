CORONAVIRUS case rates in Gwent are continuing to fall, with all five council areas recording figures lower than 90 cases per 100,000 population for the week to February 13, the latest available.

Three council areas - Monmouthshire, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent - had rates below the Wales average (83.7 per 100,000) to that date, with Newport and Torfaen were not far behind.

Across Wales today, 290 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, including 21 in Gwent, the latter the lowest daily confirmation figure here since early October.

Wales-wide, 200,456 cases of coronavirus have now been comfirmed since the pandemic began, by Public Health Wales. These include 39,539 in Gwent, just short of one-in-five of all Wales cases.

Today's newly confirmed cases in Wales are: Monmouthshire 15; Newport, six; Caerphilly, four. Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen had no new case confirmations today.

One new deaths has been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales, among 14 across Wales.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Wales since the pandemic began is now 5,189, including 929 in Gwent.

More than 15,000 people received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Wales yesterday, taking the total to 822,633. The number of second doses given in Wales yesterday was more than 6,300, taking the total to 19,342.

Newport's rolling weekly case rate - to February 13 - was 87.3 per 100,000, the highest in Gwent and the eighth highest of Wales' 22 council areas.

Torfaen's rate for the same period was 80.7, the 11th highest in Wales; Blaenau Gwent's rate of 78.7 was the 12th highest in Wales; Caerphilly (78.4) had the 13th highest rate in Wales.

Monmouthshire (55) had the fourth lowest rate in Wales, behind Ceredigion (26.1), and Bridgend (48.5).

Flintshire (126.8 per 100,000) and Wrexham (117.7) continue to have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 13, was eight per cent. Caerphilly (8.5 per cent) had the highest test positivity rate in Gwent for that period.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 57

Flintshire - 43

Conwy - 21

Powys - 20

Wrexham - 19

Monmouthshire - 15

Carmarthenshire - 15

Swansea - 15

Gwynedd - 13

Denbighshire - 12

Vale of Glamorgan - 10

Neath Port Talbot - nine

Newport - six

Bridgend - six

Merthyr Tydfil - six

Rhondda Cynon Taf - five

Ceredigion - five

Pembrokeshire - five

Caerphilly - four

Anglesey - four

Blaenau Gwent - zero

Torfaen - zero

Unknown location - zero

Resident outside Wales - 19

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.