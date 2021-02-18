A PROTEST march was organised in Newport today following the death of a man in the Maesglas area of the city yesterday.
Members of the community, friends and family of the man marched through the Pill area of Newport to the city's police station.
The Gwent branch of Black Lives Matter clarified they were not attending due to lockdown regulations.
The march began at midday, starting from Fanny's Cafe on Alexandra Road.
