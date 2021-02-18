THE man who died following an incident in Newport yesterday - sparking a protest in the city centre today - has been named as Moyied Bashir.

Mr Bashir, who was 29, died yesterday, Wednesday, after police were called to a property in Maesglas Crescent.

And today his brother, Mohamed, led a peaceful protest from Fanny's Cafe on Alexandra Road to Gwent Police station on Cardiff Road.

At the start of the march, Mr Bashir said: "That's my big bro and they took him away from me."

Hundreds of people, including representatives of the Black Lives Matter movement, were involved in the march which started at midday and saw passing vehicles beeping their horns in solidarity.

Chants at the march included: "help not kill" and "no justice no peace" with Mr Bashir frequently shouting: "He was my big bro, he taught me everything I know."

Protestors arrived to the steps of Gwent Police headquarters where Mr Bashir said: "Moyied was a big personality and the life of the party - he wouldn't harm a fly.

"His spirit lives on, but I have no faith in police - they are meant to protect and serve."

A two minutes silence was observed, followed by prayer, with bottles of alcohol poured on the floor in tribute of the 29-year-old.

According to police, Mr Bashir appeared to be having a "medical episode" and was taken to Cwmbran's Grange University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Bashir has made it clear he wants body cam footage investigated, expressing concerns that police brutality can potentially happen to anyone - regardless of race. The circumstances of his brother's death are still under investigation and the Independent Officer for Police Conduct (IOPC) are independently investigating the incident.

Speaking after the protest, Mohamed Bashir said: "We wanted a peaceful protest and that's what we had.

Mohamed Bashir speaks to the media outside Gwent Police station in Newport

"We don't want another Mark Duggan situation like with the London riots."

A GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs has been set up.