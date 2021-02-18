A SPORTS car driver was caught speeding at 99mph on a dual carriageway.
David Stanley Lewis, 63, of Sluvad Road, New Inn, Pontypool, was caught at the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador on the town’s A4042.
He admitted travelling at that speed on May 26, 2020 on a road where the limit is 70mph.
At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, Lewis was fined £396 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.
His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.
A second charge of driving without due care and attention was dismissed with no evidence offered.