A SPORTS car driver was caught speeding at 99mph on a dual carriageway.

David Stanley Lewis, 63, of Sluvad Road, New Inn, Pontypool, was caught at the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador on the town’s A4042.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

He admitted travelling at that speed on May 26, 2020 on a road where the limit is 70mph.

At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, Lewis was fined £396 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

A second charge of driving without due care and attention was dismissed with no evidence offered.