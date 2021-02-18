A BUS shelter in Blackwood, which has been the subject of anti-social behaviour could be removed.

Residents in Blackwood have been campaigning to remove a bus shelter in Chartist Way, with 18 people signing a petition.

Ward members Cllr Kevin Etheridge and Cllr Nigel Dix said they supported the residents.

Cllr Etheridge said: “I fully support the residents in his community having submitted a petition on their behalf to remove the bus shelter because of the unacceptable anti-social problems.

Cllr Dix said the police can’t keep an eye on the bus shelter all the time.

Inspector Andrew Boucher of Gwent Police said: “Gwent Police regularly works with partners, including the council, to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“Proactive patrols are taking place after several reports of issues in this area of Blackwood, resulting in officers issuing fines and antisocial behaviour referrals for those involved.

“We welcome assistance from members of the public with this issue. We would encourage people to always report similar incidents to the police or the appropriate authority best placed to deal with these matters.

“Anyone caught committing an act of anti-social behaviour will be prosecuted.”

The county borough council said that a notice for removal of the bus shelter was issued on February 1.

Residents will have 28 days to comment before a final decision is made.

A spokesman for the council said: “We want to send a clear message that anti-social behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated and we will take action to prevent it to protect our people and place.”

The council has said that this decision would not impact the bus stop itself.