GWENT Police are appealing for information following two burglaries in the Malthouse Lane area of Caerleon.
Police say that sometime between 6.30pm and 10pm on Wednesday February 10, a house was entered via the back door, while the homeowners were in the living room.
A work bag and a Louis Vuitton hand bag were stolen. (Ref: 2100049296). On the same evening, a shed was also broken into at a neighbouring property.
Two drills, including chargers, both in boxes were also stolen. (Ref: 2100051103)
Police are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have an information relating to the burglaries, to contact them on 101 or message them on social media quoting the reference numbers above.