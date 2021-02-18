THE Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has set out its initial findings in its investigation into the death of Moyied Bashir, who died yesterday after he came into contact with Gwent Police officers.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital at around 11.40am on Wednesday after being taken there by ambulance from an address at Maesglas Crescent.

The IPOC launched an investigation into the incident, and has now set out its findings according to early discussions with officers involved.

The organisation said that after being notified by Gwent Police at around midday on Wednesday, investigators were sent to the property and to the post-incident procedures, where the officers involved provided initial accounts of their interaction with Mr Bashir.

“We have established that Gwent Police officers were called to the property at just before 9am yesterday following a report of a concern for Mr Bashir’s welfare,” a spokesperson for the IOPC said.

“Shortly after arriving, police officers called for an ambulance as there was concern about Mr Bashir’s behaviour.

“We are aware that Mr Bashir, who was not arrested, was initially handcuffed and leg restraints were applied at the property while an ambulance was awaited.

“During their interaction with Mr Bashir his condition was noted to deteriorate. Paramedics arrived and gave medical treatment at the address prior to moving him to a waiting ambulance.

“We have established that by the time the ambulance had arrived a number of police vehicles and nine police officers had responded to the incident.”

Earlier today hundreds of people protested in Newport city centre over the death of Mr Bashir.

His brother, Mohamed, led a peaceful protest from Fanny's Cafe on Alexandra Road to Gwent Police station on Cardiff Road.

At the start of the march, he said: "That's my big bro and they took him away from me."

An IOPC spokesperson added: “We have spoken to Mr Bashir’s family to express our condolences and explain our role. The coroner has been informed and a post mortem is being carried out this afternoon (Thursday).

“We will be gathering more detailed accounts from the officers involved, and we are securing and will be analysing body worn video along with police radio transmissions and call logs.

“Our investigation into the nature of the contact the police officers had with the man is in its very early stages.”

IOPC director for Wales Catrin Evans said: “I offer my condolences to Mr Bashir’s family and friends, and to everyone affected by his tragic death. We have spoken to family members to explain our role and how the investigation will progress.

“It is appropriate in the circumstances of a death following police contact that we investigate what happened, and I would like to reassure people that we will do so thoroughly and independently.

“We will be carefully examining the interaction police officers had with Mr Bashir and whether their actions were proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.”