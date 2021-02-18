THE DEATH of an 82-year-old grandmother who was “fit as a fiddle” has been ruled as an accident.

Patricia Gibson, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, died on May 4, 2019, after a collision with an HGV in Newport as she crossed the road to go to bingo - which she did twice a week.

Mrs Gibson had been shopping in Lidl on Usk Way in Newport. She went to cross Granville Street in between a car and an HGV, which were waiting at the lights in the furthest of the three lanes, but was unaware the lights were about to change.

MORE NEWS:

Gwent Coroner’s Court heard how Mrs Gibson had crossed in the HGV driver’s blind spot, and he would not have seen her as he set off from the lights.

The Ambulance Service were called at 9.50am, and arrived on the scene within minutes.

“When they arrived, Patricia had suffered extensive injuries,” said senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders. “They were unable to revive her.”

PC Richard Wyatt, a forensic investigator on the case, said that CCTV footage showed Mrs Gibson turned right after leaving Lidl, and then went to cross the road.

Because of the angle Mrs Gibson crossed the road, she would not have been visible to the driver, he said.

“While [the driver] was stationary, Mrs Gibson would’ve been on the kerb edge 90 degrees from him,” said PC Wyatt.

“When Mrs Gibson was 90cm in front of the leading edge of the HGV, you could only just see the top of [her] head.

“If Mrs Gibson had turned left 15 metres, there was a pedestrian crossing.”

A tribute to Mrs Gibson from her son Andrew was read out in court.

“After she retired, my mother remained active and loved socialising,” he said. “She particularly loved playing bingo in Newport.

“She liked to complain about her health but she was fit as a fiddle. She could have easily passed for someone 10 years younger.

“My mother will always be missed by all her family.”

Concluding, Ms Saunders said: “On May 4, 2019, Patricia Gibson was struck by a lorry while crossing Granville Street.

“She suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene.

“Her death was accidental.”