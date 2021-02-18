FANS of Gogglebox are used to seeing Dave sat on his black leather sofa and Shirley in her tartan chair on Friday nights.

But staff and visitors to Newbridge Mass Vaccination Centre were in for a real surprise on Wednesday when the Gwent celebrity duo arrived for their jabs.

Staff said they couldn’t resist the chance for a photo with the pair, and shared it on social media.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board tweeted: “Staff at our Newbridge Mass Vaccination Centre were delighted to vaccinate some familiar faces yesterday – Gogglebox’s Dave and Shirley!

“The couple were very happy to receive their vaccines and provided a great moral boost for our vaccination staff.”

Dave and Shirley responded: "To all the staff at Newbridge Vaccination Centre, thanks very much - so well run and lovely people."

When they aren’t filming for Gogglebox, the pair often post about enjoying their cosy home with pet pooches Blue and Rupert.

The Frenchies often feature in their Twitter posts, where they keep their followers up-to-date.

Channel 4’s Gogglebox returns later this month on Friday February 26 at 9pm.