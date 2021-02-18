A 28-YEAR-old man is in a stable condition in hospital after an incident in the Pill area of Newport this afternoon.
Police descended on the area around Pill Millenium Centre at around 3pm today (Thursday February 18).
They said a man, aged 28, had sustained injuries to his head, chest and back.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales for medical treatment, and his condition is not life threatening.
Officers are carrying out enquiries and ask that anyone with information relating to this incident calls 101 quoting 2100057967, or direct messages them on Facebook or Twitter.
