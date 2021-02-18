MORE THAN £5,100 has been raised for the family of Moyied Bashir, who died following an incident in Newport on Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to an address at Maesglas Crescent where Moyied, aged 29, was experiencing a “medical episode”.

Moyied was handcuffed, and leg restraints were applied at the property while officers waited for an ambulance.

Mohamed Bashir speaks to the press at the protests through Newport

He was taken to the Grange Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11.40am.

The police watchdog the IPOC has launched an investigation into the incident, and has now set out its findings according to early discussions with officers involved.

“During their interaction with Mr Bashir his condition was noted to deteriorate,” they said.

On Thursday his brother, Mohamed, led a peaceful protest from Fanny's Cafe on Alexandra Road to Gwent Police station on Cardiff Road, and he also set up a GoFundMe page in memory of his brother, and to raise funds for a funeral, which has raised more than £5,100 in less than nine hours.

Protestors outside Newport police station

On the page, Mr Bashir said his brother had been suffering “his own demons and became hard to live with”, and said his parents called the police to help their son.

During the protests on Thursday afternoon, Mohamed added: "His spirit lives on, but I have no faith in police - they are meant to protect and serve.

"We wanted a peaceful protest and that's what we had.

"We don't want another Mark Duggan situation like with the London riots."

You can find the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/2a97qkg3pc?utm_source=fb_copy_link&utm_medium.