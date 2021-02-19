SOME holiday accommodation such as caravan parks could reopen in Wales in time for Easter.

Any relaxation of the current restrictions would only apply to "self-contained" holiday accommodation where there was no reliance on shared facilities.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday morning, first minister Mark Drakeford said an Easter trip to a caravan park would be "a very welcome prospect" for many families.

He said any such move would also provide a "boost" to the hospitality industry, which has been shut down since December.

“I met our tourism taskforce yesterday, we’ll be having some detailed discussions with them now over the next couple of weeks to see if there’s anything that we might be able to do around the Easter period," Mr Drakeford told Radio 4.

“The most that would be would be the reopening of self-contained accommodation where there aren’t shared facilities and there isn’t social mixing."

He added: “But if we could do that – and six weeks is a very long time in this business – if we could do that in six weeks’ time, I know that that would be a boost to the industry and a big boost to hundreds of thousands of families in Wales for whom going down the caravan for a few days or a break would be a very welcome prospect.”