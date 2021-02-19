THE number of people allowed to exercise together in Wales will increase from two to four, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

There will also be announcements on care-home visiting, as well as weddings.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio Wales this morning that people had to live in the same area and could only begin their exercise “from their own front doors” and return home, as stay-at-home rules still apply.

“We know the mental health impact of having to remain at home, if four people can meet up for exercise we hope that’s a marginal easement,” Mr Drakeford said.

Mr Drakeford will host a press conference on the latest lockdown review this afternoon. Follow our live updates here from 12.15pm.

“We’re going to allow the sports council to bring some more elite athletes back into training.

“We’re going to allow licensed wedding venues other than register offices and faith settings, which can already carry out weddings, we’re going to allow other licensed settings to do that as well but on the same terms as register offices.

“And we’re going to return again to one of the most challenging issues of the whole coronavirus crisis, care home visiting, to make sure that we are taking maximum advantage of all the things we can now put in place to allow more visits to take place provided that that can be done safely.”