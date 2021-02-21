Who's looking forward to spring sunshine and longer days ahead? We asked our camera club members to share their pictures of spring because we felt everyone needs cheering up at the moment. This is just a small selection of the images they sent. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Bandstand: Spring at Belle Vue Park, Newport, 2020. Picture Rebecca Thorpe
Duckling: At Cwmcarn. Picture: Bethan Slocombe
Daisies: Pontypool Park Bandstand in the spring. Picture: Nic Prichard
Flowers: Crocuses taken in Abergavenny. Picture: Angela Shipp
Lambs: At Penperlleni 2020. Picture: Nathan Morgan
Views: Looking towards Caerleon from St Julians in spring 2016. Picture: Andrew Perkins
Blooms: Spring is coming says Lindsay Jayne
Woof: Kelsier enjoying a rest amongst the bluebells in spring, 2019. Picture: Louise Burden
Blossom: From spring 2020. Picture: Andrew Perkins