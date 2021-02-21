Who's looking forward to spring sunshine and longer days ahead? We asked our camera club members to share their pictures of spring because we felt everyone needs cheering up at the moment. This is just a small selection of the images they sent. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Bandstand: Spring at Belle Vue Park, Newport, 2020. Picture Rebecca Thorpe

Bandstand: Spring at Belle Vue Park, Newport, 2020. Picture Rebecca Thorpe

South Wales Argus: Duckling: At Cwmcarn. Picture: Bethan Slocombe

Duckling: At Cwmcarn. Picture: Bethan Slocombe

South Wales Argus: Daisies: Pontypool Park Bandstand in the spring. Picture: Nic Prichard

Daisies: Pontypool Park Bandstand in the spring. Picture: Nic Prichard

South Wales Argus: Flowers: Crocuses taken in Abergavenny. Picture: Angela Shipp

Flowers: Crocuses taken in Abergavenny. Picture: Angela Shipp

South Wales Argus: Lambs: At Penperlleni 2020. Picture: Nathan Morgan

Lambs: At Penperlleni 2020. Picture: Nathan Morgan

South Wales Argus: Views: Looking towards Caerleon from St Julians in spring 2016. Picture: Andrew Perkins

Views: Looking towards Caerleon from St Julians in spring 2016. Picture: Andrew Perkins

South Wales Argus: Blooms: Spring is coming says Lindsay Jayne

Blooms: Spring is coming says Lindsay Jayne

South Wales Argus: Woof: Kelsier enjoying a rest amongst the bluebells in spring, 2019. Picture: Louise Burden

Woof: Kelsier enjoying a rest amongst the bluebells in spring, 2019. Picture: Louise Burden

South Wales Argus: Blossom: From spring 2020. Picture: Andrew Perkins

Blossom: From spring 2020. Picture: Andrew Perkins