PUBLIC Health Wales has reported 16 new coronavirus-related deaths, including four in the Gwent region.
According to Public Health Wales' daily statistics there are 533 newly reported cases of coronavirus - with 84 of these in the Gwent region - and 16 new deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths four occurred in the Aneurin Bevan UHB, four in Cardiff and Vale UHB, three in Hywel Dda UHB, two in Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, two in Swansea Bay UHB, and one in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB.
Of the 84 newly reported cases in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales, 34 are in Caerphilly, 26 in Newport, 10 in Blaenau Gwent, nine in Torfaen, and five in
The breakdown of new cases, according to Public Health Wales, is:
Blaenau Gwent - 10
Caerphilly - 34
Monmouthshire - five
Newport - 26
Torfaen - nine
Anglesey - 16
Conwy - 13
Denbighshire - 12
Flintshire - 24
Gwynedd - 26
Wrexham - 14
Cardiff - 88
Vale of Glamorgan - 28
Bridgend - 23
Merthyr Tydil - 16
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 42
Carmarthenshire - 23
Ceredigion - four
Pembrokeshire - 15
Powys - 24
Neath Port Talbot - 22
Swansea - 39
Unknown location - three
Residents outside Wales - 17
